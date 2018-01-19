The Cardinals traded Randal Grichuk to the Blue Jays for two pitchers
The power-hitting outfielder is headed to Toronto
On Friday the Cardinals traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitchers Dominic Leone and Connor Greene.
Grichuk, 26, is coming off a 2017 season in which he batted .238/.285/.473 (95 OPS+) with 22 home runs and 25 doubles in 122 games. For his career, he owns an OPS+ of 107 across parts of four big-league seasons. Over that span, he's averaged 26 home runs per 162 games played. For 2018, Grichuk is under contract for $2.6 million. He's not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season.
In Toronto, Kevin Pillar in center looks like the only outfield fixture. Grichuk could settle into a regular role, or he could platoon with the newly signed Curtis Granderson in right. Steve Pearce and Ezequiel Carrera are also in the outfield mix.
As for the Cardinals' side of things, Leone, age 26, has pitched to a 3.48 ERA/121 ERA+ and 2.65 K/BB ratio in 160 career relief appearances. Last season, he made big strides in terms of run prevention and his command-and-control indicators (180 ERA+, 3.52 K/BB). Greene, age 22 and a former seventh-rounder, reached Double-A last year. Here's a quick scouting report ...
The Cardinals' addition of Marcell Ozuna earlier this offseason created a bit of an outfield logjam, and shipping off Grichuk for pitching depth addresses that directly.
