The Cubs traded for a playoff secret weapon from the Royals

In the grand scheme of things, it is a minor trade that will barely register as a blip on the transaction radar. In October though, it could pay huge dividends.

On Wednesday morning, the Royals announced they have traded speedy outfielder Terrance Gore to the Cubs in a cash trade. Gore is not on the 40-man roster and did not have to clear trade waivers before being traded.

The Cubs acquired Gore for one reason and one reason only: To run. He is one of the fastest men in baseball, and in 49 career big league games, he is 21 for 25 in stolen base attempts. That doesn't include going 4 for 5 in stolen base attempts in eight postseason games.

During their 2014-15 postseasons runs, Kansas City used Gore as a pinch-runner extraordinaire. He has appeared in 57 career MLB games, postseason included, and 45 times he entered the game as a pinch-runner. Most notably, Gore stole second base and later came around to score in the eighth inning of Kansas City's comeback win in the 2014 AL Wild Card Game.

Gore doesn't do much of anything else -- he is 0 for 14 in the big leagues and a .241/.336/.276 hitter in over 2,200 career minor league plate appearances -- but his elite speed and base-stealing ability is a definite weapon, especially in close postseason games where his pinch-running appearances can be leveraged.

Remember, Theo Epstein and the Cubs front office is well aware of how valuable a designated pinch-runner can be in the postseason. Epstein and many members of his staff were at the helm with the Red Sox when Dave Roberts stole second base against the Yankees in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the 2004 ALCS, igniting the team's historic comeback.

It is not unusual for postseason teams to use their final 25-man roster spot on a speedy pinch-runner these days, and Gore is as good as anyone in that role. He's an outstanding baserunner and has postseason experience. The Cubs just acquired someone who, in a tight games this October, could have a huge impact without ever picking up a bat.