The Detroit Tigers have taken the rookie dress-up game to a new level
Well done, Tigers
The final week of the regular season has arrived, which means we are in for scores of photos of rookies wearing funny costumes as players fulfill their first year rites of passage. MLB implemented an anti-hazing ban a few years ago that forbids sexist and other offensive outfits. Teams can still have fun with their rookies though.
The Tigers traveled from Detroit to Minnesota following Sunday's game and, during their trip, the club's rookies had to get dressed up. Their outfits? Oompa Loompas from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Check it out:
Outstanding. Rookie hazing is kinda dumb and many teams don't even do it anymore, and those that do often go with mix-and-match outfits. What's the point of that?
The Tigers put some thought into this one though. Well done, Tigers.
