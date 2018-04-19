The disappointing Dodgers have options for a fill-in with Rich Hill heading to the disabled list

The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a disappointing start, as they entered Wednesday night's contest with the San Diego Padres at 7-9 -- a record good for third in the division.

The Dodgers received some bad news prior to the game that forced them to place southpaw Rich Hill on the disabled list due to -- get this -- "third digit inflammation."

The Dodgers have recalled Adam Liberatore from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed Rich Hill (left third digit inflammation) on the 10-day DL (retroactive to April 15). — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 18, 2018

Presuming that means "a blister on his middle finger" in normal-people speak would've been a smart assumption, given Hill missed time in both of the last two seasons due to blisters on that same finger. That's reportedly not the case, however.

Rich Hill said he has a cracked fingernail. Came off his fastball in his last start — Eric Stephen (@truebluela) April 18, 2018

Hill, 38, is the sixth Dodgers player to hit the disabled list -- the others: infielders Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner, and pitchers Julio Urias, Yimi Garcia, and Tom Koehler.

The Dodgers have a pair of fill-in options stationed at Triple-A Oklahoma City who are already on the 40-man roster: top prospect Walker Buehler and Brock Stewart.

Buehler, 23, was a first-round pick in 2015. He made his big-league debut last season, appearing in eight games and struggling with command. His return to Triple-A this year has gone well, with him posting a 2.08 ERA and a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio across three starts.

Buehler has a slight frame and an uptempo delivery, and lacks a true third pitch, providing some pause as it pertains to his long-term future in the rotation. Nonetheless, he has a high-quality fastball and curveball, and should be afforded plenty of opportunities to make it as a starter.

Stewart, 26, has appeared in 24 big-league games over the past two seasons. He's put together 62 innings of 4.48 ball, all the while notching just 1.74 strikeouts per walk. Stewart has managed similar numbers to Buehler this season in Triple-A -- a 2.38 ERA and 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings. He lacks top-end stuff, and relies mostly on his low-to-mid-90s fastball and changeup. He figures to end up in the bullpen at some point.

Hill had disappointed across three starts this season, allowing 17 hits, 10 runs, and seven walks (two intentional) in 15 innings.