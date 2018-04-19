The disappointing Dodgers have options for a fill-in with Rich Hill heading to the disabled list
Hill, who is dealing with a finger issue, has missed time in the past due to blisters
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a disappointing start, as they entered Wednesday night's contest with the San Diego Padres at 7-9 -- a record good for third in the division.
The Dodgers received some bad news prior to the game that forced them to place southpaw Rich Hill on the disabled list due to -- get this -- "third digit inflammation."
Presuming that means "a blister on his middle finger" in normal-people speak would've been a smart assumption, given Hill missed time in both of the last two seasons due to blisters on that same finger. That's reportedly not the case, however.
Hill, 38, is the sixth Dodgers player to hit the disabled list -- the others: infielders Logan Forsythe and Justin Turner, and pitchers Julio Urias, Yimi Garcia, and Tom Koehler.
The Dodgers have a pair of fill-in options stationed at Triple-A Oklahoma City who are already on the 40-man roster: top prospect Walker Buehler and Brock Stewart.
Buehler, 23, was a first-round pick in 2015. He made his big-league debut last season, appearing in eight games and struggling with command. His return to Triple-A this year has gone well, with him posting a 2.08 ERA and a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio across three starts.
Buehler has a slight frame and an uptempo delivery, and lacks a true third pitch, providing some pause as it pertains to his long-term future in the rotation. Nonetheless, he has a high-quality fastball and curveball, and should be afforded plenty of opportunities to make it as a starter.
Stewart, 26, has appeared in 24 big-league games over the past two seasons. He's put together 62 innings of 4.48 ball, all the while notching just 1.74 strikeouts per walk. Stewart has managed similar numbers to Buehler this season in Triple-A -- a 2.38 ERA and 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings. He lacks top-end stuff, and relies mostly on his low-to-mid-90s fastball and changeup. He figures to end up in the bullpen at some point.
Hill had disappointed across three starts this season, allowing 17 hits, 10 runs, and seven walks (two intentional) in 15 innings.
-
Portland group wants MLB team
The group made offers on two different sites to hopefully build an MLB-quality ballpark
-
MLB Wednesday: Scores, news, updates
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Marlins once wanted Betts for Stanton
This was back when Betts was a prospect, not a big-leaguer
-
Snyder: Don't worry about MLB attendance
For one, the weather has been utterly dreadful so far in many cities
-
Outage won't stop Puerto Rico Series
The Indians-Twins game will go on as planned Wednesday night
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ken Hill
Jonah Keri talks to former major league All-Star Ken Hill