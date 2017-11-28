The Dodgers might be Giancarlo Santon’s top choice - A Hunt and Peck
Fortunately for the Cardinals, that might not matter.
More Giancarlo Stanton news, you ask? You bet! The latest news for #StantonWatch are reports Stanton has given the Marlins a list of teams that he would be willing to accept a trade to. While the content of the list remains a mystery, the rumors are the Dodgers would be Stanton’s top choice. That does not count the Cardinals out, of course. Stanton could veto every trade until the Dodgers make a move for him, but the Marlins would be remiss to to take a lesser return just to move an asset. Stanton has been somewhat vocal about his unwillingness to stay for a team rebuild. This may come down to which side backs down first and if it came down to staying with the Marlins or being traded to the Cardinals, this writer is of the belief Staton would choose the latter.
Sources: Giancarlo Stanton’s camp has given #Marlins a list of teams to which he would accept trades. #Dodgers are among them. To this point, Stanton has not formally rejected any trades. @MLB @MLBNetwork— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 27, 2017
Sources: Some teams pursuing Giancarlo Stanton believe #Dodgers are his first choice, and that he will be reluctant to approve other destinations until there is clarity with LA. @MLBNetwork @MLB— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 27, 2017
Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Monday | MLB Trade Rumors
Giancarlo Stanton’s trade is moving slowly, with Dodgers as frontrunner | SBNation.com
