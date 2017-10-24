The Dodgers tried to troll the Astros before Game 1 and A.J. Hinch barely noticed

LOS ANGELES -- The night before Game 1 of the World Series between the visiting Astros and host Dodgers, the two teams took part in a round of batting practice, as is standard. What's perhaps not standard is that the Dodgers did a little "soft trolling" of their guests. They did so first by taking their own sweet time during BP and then by exposing the Astros to the strains of Yacht Rock during their BP session.

Did it work? Well, it doesn't sound like Astros manager A.J. Hinch was all that bothered. Here's what he said on Tuesday, hours before the series opener ...

"Yeah, the gamesmanship started with a 6:30 workout that started at 6:45 because they weren't done with their live BP. To each their own. We have a few things up our sleeve when they come to Houston. It's all gamesmanship and fun. To be honest with you, I didn't notice. My job after ground balls was to go around and tell the guys that didn't make the World Series roster that they didn't make it. I wasn't focused on the music. I was just more trying to break some news to some guys that they weren't going to be on the team and deliver some good news to some guys that were. They told me about it after the workouts. That tells you how much I noticed."

Troll harder and better, Dodgers. Harder and better.