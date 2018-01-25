The field from 'Field of Dreams' was vandalized and there is a fundraiser to fix it

The baseball field from the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" in Dyersville, Iowa, was recently vandalized by a vehicle. Here's a look:

Via the Telegraph Herald, some details:

Denise Stillman, owner of Dyersville's Field of Dreams movie site, said her team found the damage Tuesday morning. It appears that a vehicle was driven onto the field, causing significant damage. Stillman said a damage assessment still is underway, but she anticipates repairs will cost thousands of dollars. "Someone who is disturbed had some agenda to damage the field," Stillman said. "It's upsetting." Al Steffen, the site's field manager, said he was called out to the scene in the morning to inspect the damage. "There are gashes up to four inches deep in the outfield," Steffen said. "Whoever did it was really able to dig in."

In addition to the field, the site's irrigation system was also damaged. Per the proprietors, the field now needs roughly $15,000 in repairs. In order to meet those expenses, the Field of Dreams movie site has set up a GoFundMe page.

According to KCRG, a "person of interest" has been questioned by police in connection with the incident.