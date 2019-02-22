The first home run of 2019 spring training belongs to Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec
Actual baseball underway? Actual baseball underway
While it's not for keeps just yet, major-league teams are now playing actual baseball at spring training locations in Arizona and Florida. Speaking of which, the first home run of spring is on the board, and it comes to us courtesy of Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec. People, the internet is about to be real to you ...
Actual baseball footage! While nothing says early spring training like a No. 83 going yard off a guy still in college, there was nothing cheap about that blast. Dalbec, a 23-year-old infielder and former fourth-rounder out of the University of Arizona, has plenty of power. Last season, he cranked 32 home runs and 35 doubles in 129 games at the High-A and Double-A levels. For his career, he boasts a slugging percentage of .529 across parts of the three minor-league seasons. Per MLB Pipeline, he's the No. 3 prospect in the Boston system right now.
He's in Sox camp as an NRI, so it seems unlikely that he'll head north with the team, but he certainly got Grapefruit League play started with a jolt on Friday. Hey, just because it didn't count doesn't mean it didn't matter.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado to play third base for Padres
On Friday, Manny Machado was introduced to the world as a San Diego Padre
-
MLB rumors: Padres might not be done
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Friday
-
Twins, Marwin Gonzalez agree to deal
The Twins have reportedly added the best utility man in the game today
-
Lerner: Nats have 'moved on' from Harper
This sounds like good news for the Phillies, who may be the front-runners for Harper
-
Rumors: Padres have not ruled out Harper
Let's look at what is buzzing around baseball on Thursday
-
Padres make Machado signing official
Machado will wear No. 13 with his new team