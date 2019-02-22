The first home run of 2019 spring training belongs to Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec

While it's not for keeps just yet, major-league teams are now playing actual baseball at spring training locations in Arizona and Florida. Speaking of which, the first home run of spring is on the board, and it comes to us courtesy of Red Sox prospect Bobby Dalbec. People, the internet is about to be real to you ...

Actual baseball footage! While nothing says early spring training like a No. 83 going yard off a guy still in college, there was nothing cheap about that blast. Dalbec, a 23-year-old infielder and former fourth-rounder out of the University of Arizona, has plenty of power. Last season, he cranked 32 home runs and 35 doubles in 129 games at the High-A and Double-A levels. For his career, he boasts a slugging percentage of .529 across parts of the three minor-league seasons. Per MLB Pipeline, he's the No. 3 prospect in the Boston system right now.

He's in Sox camp as an NRI, so it seems unlikely that he'll head north with the team, but he certainly got Grapefruit League play started with a jolt on Friday. Hey, just because it didn't count doesn't mean it didn't matter.