The first-place Dodgers are in the midst of their worst losing skid in 25 years
The Dodgers are the first team this season to lose 10 in a row
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost again on Sunday, dropping their game against the Colorado Rockies by an 8-1 final.
The Dodgers have now lost 10 games in a row (and 14 of their last 15), and are just 1-10 in September overall. Of course, Los Angeles entered the month with a 91-41 record -- or on pace to win 112 games. That projection has dropped to 104 wins -- still impressive, albeit not potentially historic ... at least not in the way they had hoped:
Previously, the Dodgers had not lost 10 games in a row since 1992. That June, they were outscored by 24 runs. For reference, the Dodgers were outscored during this 10-game stretch by 42. In other words, this has been as poor a stretch for the Dodgers as they've suffered in the last quarter century.
The Dodgers will now head on the road. They'll play three games against the San Francisco Giants, three against the Washington Nationals, and four against the Philadelphia Phillies before returning to L.A. to wrap up their home schedule.
Rough stretch aside, the Dodgers still hold an 8 1/2-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West.
