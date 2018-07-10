The first-place Red Sox aren't going to get the injured Dustin Pedroia back anytime soon
Pedroia is dealing with ongoing knee trouble
It is looking less and less likely Dustin Pedroia will be a factor for the first-place Boston Red Sox this season.
Pedroia, who has played only three games this season following offseason knee surgery, is still rehabbing his knee and is not particularly close to resuming baseball activities. In fact, he's going home to Arizona rather than remain with the team.
Pedroia, soon to be 35, had cartilage restoration surgery on his left knee over the winter. He's had trouble with the knee for years now. He completed his surgery rehab earlier this season and returned to the team, but after playing three games in four days in May, he had to be shut down with renewed soreness.
During Pedroia's absence the Red Sox have used Eduardo Nunez at second base primarily, though Brock Holt has been getting more and more starts at the position in recent weeks. As good as Boston's offense has been overall, second base has been a weakness. The team's second base ranks:
- Batting average: .255 (14th in MLB)
- On-base percentage: .299 (17th)
- Slugging percentage: .357 (22nd)
- OPS+: 85 (23rd)
The Red Sox signed veteran second baseman Brandon Phillips to a minor-league contract late last month and he has gone 3 for 12 (.250) in three minor league games so far. The team is essentially giving Phillips a tryout to see whether he can contribute while Pedroia is sidelined.
It's possible the Red Sox will look to add a second baseman prior to the July 31 trade deadline, though they don't have much wiggle room under the next luxury tax payroll tier, and the second base trade market isn't great to begin with. Boston may simply stand pat with Nunez and Holt, see what Phillips has to offer, and hope Pedroia returns at some point.
