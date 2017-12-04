The Giants have a chance to sign Shohei Ohtani
This would be the biggest free agent coup since Barry Bonds, and that one worked out just fine.
Stanton Rumors: MIA names price to STL
The Cardinals' offer for Stanton may be coming to light
Angels Stadium hosts football
Angels star Mike Trout is a huge Eagles fan, too, in case you didn't know
How Ohtani fits with final seven suitors
We know which seven teams are left, so let's take a look
Keri: Who I'd vote into Hall of Fame
Sometimes, it is tough to separate art vs. artist. Here's how to do it in regards to the H...
Ohtani narrows field to seven teams
The Japanese phenom will meet with seven suitors before deciding where to sign
Is your MLB team interested in Ohtani?
Gauging the interest of all 30 teams on Shohei Ohtani