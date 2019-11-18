The Giants have started the process of bringing the fences in at Oracle Park, per report

Earlier this year, San Francisco Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the team was considering moving the fences in at spacious Oracle Park. Those thoughts are now becoming a reality.

Construction is underway at Oracle Park to relocate the bullpens and eventually move the outfield walls in, substantially so in some spots, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. From Pavlovic:

The Giants are still figuring out some of the exact details, but they know the bullpens will be side-by-side in center and right center. The (center field) kale garden will remain, although it sounds like there will be some changes to the dimensions out there because the center-field wall is coming in about six feet, which should please hitters. The deepest part of the park -- the nemesis for Brandon Belt and other left-handed hitters -- is 421 feet and will ultimately be closer to 410 feet when the construction is done, the Giants think.

Triples Alley, the deepest part of the park in right-center field, could come in approximately 11 feet, which is substantial. That said, the wall will still be 410 feet from home plate in the gap, so the increase in home runs may not be drastic. Most triples into Triples Alley land well short of the warning track and roll to the wall.

According to Statcast, there were only 17 fly balls or line drives that traveled at least 410 feet and did not result in a home run in 243 games at Oracle Park the last three years. So yes, home runs will go up with the Triples Alley wall coming in, but it's not going to turn it into Yankee Stadium's short right field porch. The difference may be minimal.

"Triples Alley will still be Triples Alley, just with some refinements," team president and CEO Larry Baer told Pavlovic. Here's a look at the construction from a recent event at Oracle Park:

It appears the Giants are taking bleacher seats out in right-center to make room for new bullpens (also Topgolf at Oracle Park is cool) pic.twitter.com/zgVtzyuGUD — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) November 7, 2019

The bullpens at Oracle Park are currently on the field along the foul lines. They will be relocated beyond the outfield wall, making it safer for fielders chasing popups in foul territory. The Giants expect to remove about 400 seats to accommodate the new bullpens, though there will be seats added in other spots, including premium seats at the old bullpen locations.

Since opening in 2000, what is now known as Oracle Park has been one of the most pitcher friendly ballparks in the major leagues. Not counting SunTrust Park, which opened three years ago, no stadium has surrendered fewer home runs (933) than Oracle Park since 2012. Marlins Park, which opened in 2012, has given up 1,003 homers during that time, the second fewest.

Obviously personnel plays a role in that -- the Giants have not had a 30-homer guy since Barry Bonds in 2004 -- but, watch enough games at Oracle Park, and you know it plays very big. The field of play is large and the marine layer knocks down fly balls at night. After nearly two decades with the same dimensions, the Giants are ready to make changes to their gem of a park.