The Indians are Cleveland’s most-watched team
Morning News and Notes for Thursday, November 23, 2017
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. According to Nielsen Scarborough, more people in Cleveland are watching the Indians than any other team, which should make the Dolans very thankful.
Indians News
Nielsen Scarborough poll says Indians are Cleveland's most-watched team - Crain's Cleveland Business - The Indians, according to Scarborough, have taken the top spot in the Cleveland market for the first time since 2012. The Cavs are a very close second, and the Browns are eight percentage points back of the Cavs at No. 3.
Indians host Thanksgiving at Progressive Field | MLB.com - In what has become an annual tradition, the Indians hosted roughly 400 people for a Thanksgiving dinner at the ballpark, providing a substantial meal for groups from Our Lady of the Wayside, Shoes and Clothes for Kids, Boys & Girls Clubs, Ohio Guidestone and City Mission.
Will Jason Kipnis or Jose Ramirez start at 2B | MLB.com - People have questions. Smarter people want them answered by Jordan Bastian.
Cleveland Indians invite Jeff Beliveau, Leonel Campos, Drew Maggi to spring training | cleveland.com - Championship!
