The injury hits keep on coming for Dodgers with Hyun-Jin Ryu suffering a 'pretty dramatic' groin injury

Unlike several of his teammates, Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu was off to a great start to the season. He hits 3-0 with a 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings. He's actually the current team leader in WAR. That will come to a screeching halt, though, as Ryu left his Wednesday night start with a groin injury. As it turns out, it's a bad one. Very bad ...

Hyun-Jin Ryu’s groin muscle tore off the bone. Dave Roberts described it as traumatic and “pretty dramatic.” So. — Pedro Moura (@pedromoura) May 3, 2018

Ouch.

Roberts said that Ryu’s left groin strain is likely going to keep him out until the 2nd half of the season/post All-Star break. Walker Buehler strong candidate to fill that void. — Alanna Rizzo (@alannarizzo) May 3, 2018

Yikes.

Along with mostly-poor play, the theme here in the early-going for the defending NL champs has been injuries. Justin Turner has been on the DL all season. Corey Seager is now out for the season. Logan Forsythe and Yasiel Puig are on the shelf. In the rotation, Ryu joins Rich Hill on the DL, though Hill is set to return on Sunday. Remember, youngster Julio Urias is still recovering from shoulder surgery, too.

Can the Dodgers weather this? It's possible. Here's how:

Avoid any more major injuries. Sure, that's easier said than done, but they can't really deal with much more. If someone like Clayton Kershaw or Cody Bellinger suffered a season-ending injury in the next few days, we could probably start to write the 2018 Dodgers eulogy.

Healthy players need to step up. Chris Taylor needs to acclimate well at shortstop in addition to starting to hit like he did last season. Joc Pederson needs to keep building on his good start (.400 OBP!). Cody Bellinger could stand to hit for more power. Kenta Maeda and Alex Wood need to be consistent.

Walker Buehler needs to make himself comfortable. It's now a necessity that the rookie Buehler remain in the rotation and pitch well. He's only 23 and has just 19 1/3 innings of MLB experience, but the time is now. In two starts this season, he pitched to a 1.80 ERA in 10 starts, but he did allow a lot of traffic.

Get back a healthy Justin Turner ASAP. There's a huge void at third base and in the middle of the lineup without Turner. He hit .322/.415/.530 last season, after all. He's approaching a rehab assignment and the Dodgers desperately need him back.

The Dodgers are 13-17 and have looked every bit that bad, if not worse. They are already eight games behind the Diamondbacks in the NL West. We have seen them get ridiculously hot before, though. They went through a stretch last season where they were 56-11. In order for a sixth-straight NL West title to happen, they need at least those four points above to happen, and probably a few others.