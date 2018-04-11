The Jonah Keri Podcast: Bill de Blasio

USATSI

In this episode: Jonah Keri takes a bite out of the Big Apple with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on his love of the Red Sox and animus toward the Yankees; using Moneyball-like strategies to govern; the legacy of Rusty Staub; running the equivalent of football's two-minute drill as mayor; affordable housing; pre-kindergarten education; fixing the subway; his thoughts on a potential Presidential run, and more!

