The Jonah Keri Podcast: Bill de Blasio

In this episode: Jonah Keri takes a bite out of the Big Apple with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on his love of the Red Sox and animus toward the Yankees; using Moneyball-like strategies to govern; the legacy of Rusty Staub; running the equivalent of football's two-minute drill as mayor; affordable housing; pre-kindergarten education; fixing the subway; his thoughts on a potential Presidential run, and more! 

