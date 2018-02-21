The Jonah Keri Podcast: Buck Showalter

Jonah Keri talks to Orioles manager Buck Showalter

In this episode: Jonah Keri's got cakes on the griddle with Baltimore Orioles manager Buck Showalter on the joys of Basset Hounds; the wisdom and humor of Billy Martin; the art of managing a big league bullpen; how to turn a team around quickly; finding a player's hidden skill; what he would do if he wasn't a major league manager; Buck's life tip, and much more! 

