The Jonah Keri Podcast: Burke Badenhop

Jonah Keri talks to former MLB reliever and current D-Backs special assistant to the GM Burke Badenhop

In this episode: Jonah Keri burns worms with former MLB reliever and current Arizona Diamondbacks special assistant to the GM Burke Badenhop on his unorthodox delivery as a pitcher; blending analytics with on-field knowledge; coping with the end of a playing career and finding a new calling in baseball; the wild world of Game of Thrones, and much more! 

