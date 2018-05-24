The Jonah Keri Podcast: Carlos Pena
Jonah Keri talks to former major leaguer Carlos Pena
In this episode: Jonah Keri beats the shift with MLB Network analyst and former MLB All-Star Carlos Pena on adapting to a whole new culture in the U.S. at age 12; the truths, exaggerations, and omissions of Moneyball; his enigmatic and highly intelligent former manager Joe Maddon; the thrilling ride of the 2008 Rays; putting aside ego through the art of bunting; and how serendipity helped make his career... twice.
