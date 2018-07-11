The Jonah Keri Podcast: Darrin Fletcher

Jonah Keri talks with former Blue Jays and Expos catcher Darrin Fletcher

In this episode: Jonah Keri blocks a few in the dirt with Darrin Fletcher on growing up in a baseball family; the thrill of starring for your alma mater; the incredible run of the 1994 Montreal Expos; the frustration of labor vs. management strife; getting a standing ovation for his career stolen base; the life and times of Roy Halladay; dealing with a death in the family, and much more.

