The Jonah Keri Podcast: Darrin Fletcher
Jonah Keri talks with former Blue Jays and Expos catcher Darrin Fletcher
In this episode: Jonah Keri blocks a few in the dirt with Darrin Fletcher on growing up in a baseball family; the thrill of starring for your alma mater; the incredible run of the 1994 Montreal Expos; the frustration of labor vs. management strife; getting a standing ovation for his career stolen base; the life and times of Roy Halladay; dealing with a death in the family, and much more.
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for July 12
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Thursday
-
MLB DFS, July 12: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Man appears on TV with mustard on face
Can you blame this man? It was Dollar Hot Dog Night at Guaranteed Rate Field
-
Potential trade targets for Indians
Let's have a look at the Indians as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline looms
-
Potential trade targets for Brewers
Middle infield help and another starting pitcher are on the trade deadline shopping list
-
Roundup: Red Sox win behind Sale's gem
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action