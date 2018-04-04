The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ellis Valentine
Jonah Keri talks to former major leaguer Ellis Valentine
In this episode: Jonah Keri tests the rocket arm and generous spirit of Ellis Valentine on life growing up in South Central L.A. in the 60s; how talent can be a blessing but also a curse; the temptations of life in the big leagues; the need for non-white faces as mentors in sports; finding salvation by learning how to feel; getting sober; helping others for the past 30 years; that time at the end of his career when he worked to work for a rental car company for four bucks an hour; Ellis's life tip, and much more!
