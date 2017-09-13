The Jonah Keri Podcast: Joe Block
Jonah Keri talks with Pirates announcer Joe Block
In this episode: Jonah Keri navigates three rivers with Pittsburgh Pirates announcer Joe Block about the great city of Pittsburgh; Ernie Harwell; old Tiger Stadium; working with Mike Veeck and Bob Uecker; finding a job at the Winter Meetings; learning to give play-by-play for the blind; calling his first MLB game for the Expos; moving from city to city to city; changes in baseball; the future of the Pirates; and Joe's Life Tip.
