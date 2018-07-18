The Jonah Keri Podcast: Justin Ling

Jonah Keri talks to freelance writer Justin Ling about the dangers of normalizing lies in politics

In this episode: Jonah Keri writes anecdotal ledes with freelance writer Justin Ling (The Guardian, The Walrus, Foreign Policy, The Walrus, The Globe and Mail) on the broader threat to society posed by misogynists; how to cover a serial-killing story; the state of NATO; the menace of fake news; the danger of normalizing egregious lies in politics; decriminalizing drugs; the debate between proponents of sound public policy and optics-obsessed Chicken Littles, and much more.

Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter! 
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Jonah Keri writes about baseball and numerous other topics for CBS Sports. He also hosts The Jonah Keri Podcast, which you should subscribe to on iTunes. Previously, he served as Lead Baseball Writer for... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES