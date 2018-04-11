The Jonah Keri Podcast: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio talks Rusty Staub, his Red Sox fandom and more

Jonah Keri recently got the chance to sit down with New York mayor Bill de Blasio. USATSI

When you're the mayor of the largest city in the United States, you've got infinite conversation starters at your disposal. Bill de Blasio chose Rusty Staub as his icebreaker.

New York City's mayor talked passionately on my podcast about Staub's staggeringly impressive charity work, which included the Rusty Staub Foundation's three decades of establishing food pantries in the city, plus the Staub-led New York Police and Fire Widows' and Children's Benefit Fund, an organization that has raised $112 million since the attacks of September 11. Staub died March 29, and remains very much on the minds of de Blasio and other New Yorkers.

De Blasio is a baseball fanatic, and a die-hard Red Sox fan. His family moved to Massachusetts in 1966, a year before Boston's infamous Impossible Dream season. That kind of childhood experience fosters a lifetime of devotion, so much so that de Blasio remains both a gigantic Sox supporter and someone who actively spurns the marquee team in the city over which he presides. In fact, he's never been to a Yankees game during his time as mayor, and says he never will.

Beyond the diamond, de Blasio talked at length about the biggest initiatives of his time in office. He says he's proudest of his Pre-K program, aimed at providing pre-kindergarten education for as many New York children as possible, with a "3-K" effort aimed at 3-year-olds now gaining momentum.

Some of the biggest challenges facing New Yorkers are a lack of affordable housing, and major problems plaguing the invaluable subway system. On the former, de Blasio's administration is encouraging redevelopment projects throughout the city, while also granting financial credits to safeguard against gentrification pushing long-time residents out of their neighborhoods. On the latter, de Blasio proposes a millionaire's tax to help fund the massive repairs required to get the subway repaired and revitalized, and to help curb the outages and long delays plaguing it.

De Blasio addresses a wide array of other issues in our chat, including voting rights (de Blasio's Democracy NYC initiative aims to fight the state's restrictive voting laws); Riker's Island (he's doing his best to shut it down); draconian drug laws (he's against arrests for minor drug offenses); and backing out of a planned January mayors' meeting with President Trump on infrastructure (it turned out to be little more than a photo op).

De Blasio won re-election in November and is now in his second and final term. He frequently describes his administration as having Moneyball-like tendencies, and hopes to use analytically-informed decision-making to affect change before he leaves office. In a city as vast as New York, embedded in a state with some of the most dysfunctional political procedures in the nation, he'll need a whole lot of political Scott Hattebergs to achieve his goal.

