The Jonah Keri Podcast: Nick Groke

Jonah Keri sits down with Nick Groke to talk about the Rockies' wild win over the Cubs at Wrigley

In this episode: Jonah Keri goes full #Rocktober with The Athletic's Rockies beat writer Nick Groke on the wild and woolly NL wild-card game; the virtue of having an experienced pitching mind as your manager; homegrown Denver kid and die-hard Rockies fan turned staff ace Kyle Freeland; how greedy and short-sighted corporate ownership can torpedo a great newspaper; the role that journalism should play in society, and much more!

