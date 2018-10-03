The Jonah Keri Podcast: Nick Groke
Jonah Keri sits down with Nick Groke to talk about the Rockies' wild win over the Cubs at Wrigley
In this episode: Jonah Keri goes full #Rocktober with The Athletic's Rockies beat writer Nick Groke on the wild and woolly NL wild-card game; the virtue of having an experienced pitching mind as your manager; homegrown Denver kid and die-hard Rockies fan turned staff ace Kyle Freeland; how greedy and short-sighted corporate ownership can torpedo a great newspaper; the role that journalism should play in society, and much more!
