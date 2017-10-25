The Jonah Keri Podcast: Sherrod Brown





In this episode: Jonah Keri caucuses with Sherrod Brown, U.S. Senator from Ohio, about the Damn Yankees; the Cleveland Indians; what Senator Brown has in common with George F. Will; renaming the Indians; public financing for stadiums; Senators who speak truth to power; billionaires; unions; universal health care; the opioid crisis; and Senator Brown's Life Tip.

