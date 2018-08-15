The Jonah Keri Podcast: Tom Shieber

Jonah Keri sits down Tom Shieber on the intricacies of the Baseball Hall of Fame

In this episode: Jonah Keri goes sleuthing with Baseball Hall of Fame senior curator Tom Shieber on the joys of historical research; the art of solving baseball mysteries; what we can learn from an old license plate; hidden nuggets from The Maltese Falcon; the baseball congratulations Robert Kennedy offered one fateful night in June 1968, and much more!

