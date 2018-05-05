The L.A. Times put together a great sports front page for Pujols' 3,000th hit and Dodgers' no-hitter

Chances are Friday will go down as the most historic day of the 2018 season.

In Seattle, Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols became the 32nd player in baseball history to reach 3,000 career hits. Here's the milestone hit:

Meanwhile, roughly 2,300 miles south of Seattle, four Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers combined to no-hit the San Diego Padres in Monterrey, Mexico, as part of MLB's Mexico Series. Walker Buehler started and three relievers closed it out.

Between Pujols and the first combined no-hitter in Dodgers history, Friday was a very busy day for Los Angeles baseball. So, the Los Angeles Times newspapered accordingly, and gave both Pujols and the no-hitter prime sports page real estate:

The LA Times sports page @latimessports after a historic night of baseball pic.twitter.com/dLlevYU1fg — Angel Rodriguez (@ajrod) May 5, 2018

Quality newspaper work, that is. Now, about the Angels playing in Los Angeles ...