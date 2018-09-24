The longest postseason drought in North American pro sports is officially one year longer
The Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention over the weekend
Despite a promising start to the 2018 season, the Seattle Mariners were officially eliminated from postseason contention over the weekend. Because baseball is cruel, the Mariners were eliminated despite routing the Rangers (SEA 13, TEX 0) on Saturday. They were eliminated because the Athletics beat the Twins (OAK 3, MIN 2) later that night.
The Mariners won 55 of their first 86 games this season thanks in part to an incredible record in one-run games. One one hand, when you have a shutout closer like Edwin Diaz, you're in good shape to close out one-run wins. On the other hand, that success in one-run games suggested Seattle was walking a fine line, and not truly as good as their record suggested.
Since their 55-31 start, the Mariners are 30-39, and they've stumbled out of postseason contention. Their postseason odds graphs is a depressing bell curve:
The Mariners have not qualified for the postseason since their 116-46 season in 2001. That was Ichiro Suzuki's rookie year. Among the players to start and finish their MLB careers since the Mariners last made the postseason are Ryan Howard, Mark Teixeira, and Jayson Werth, among many others.
With the NFL's Buffalo Bills reaching the playoffs last year, the Mariners now own the longest postseason drought in the four major North American sports leagues. Here is each league's longest postseason drought:
- MLB: Seattle Mariners: 17 years (last qualified in 2001)
- NFL: Cleveland Browns: 15 years (last qualified in 2002)
- NBA: Sacramento Kings: 12 years (last qualified in 2005-06)
- NHL: Carolina Hurricanes: 9 years (last qualified in 2008-09)
With an average age of 29.6 years, the Mariners currently have the second-oldest roster in baseball behind the Indians (29.9 years), which doesn't exactly bode well long-term. Players like Robinson Cano, Felix Hernandez, and Kyle Seager are all signed beyond 2018 for big dollars and have declined on the field to various extents. The club's farm system is also not highly regarded at the moment.
That said, the Mariners do have talent to build around in Diaz, Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura, and James Paxton. Jerry Dipoto is one of the most aggressive general managers in baseball and, with a rebuild unlikely, he figures to be very busy supplementing his roster this offseason.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, Sept. 24: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB hot seat tracker
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial caro...
-
MLB playoff picture: NL still wide open
The AL postseason field is basically set. Things are still a little wide open in the NL
-
How the Braves were built
However this 2018 Braves joyride ends, it's worth doling out credit to the previous and current...
-
Power Rankings: Who will make 2019 leap?
Our penultimate MLB power rankings for the 2018 season is looking at 2019
-
MLB Sunday: Snell wins No. 21
Plus, the NL Central keeps winning, the Astros magic number is three and more