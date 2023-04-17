His last name may be Hurts, but he won't be hurting for money any time soon.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts agreed Monday on a new contract that makes the Eagles QB the highest-paid player in NFL history. Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million extension that reportedly includes $179.304 million guaranteed. The average annual value of $51 million per year surpasses Aaron Rodgers' (who still hasn't been traded). Not bad for a guy who was a late-second-round pick in 2020 and drafted after other QBs like Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love.

Speaking of Justin Herbert, he's one of a few QBs whose ears must have perked up upon hearing the news of Hurts' new deal. Who were the others? That's where today's reading begins.

All right, Jalen, now that you've got all that money, let me help you invest it wisely.

Brewers at Mariners, 9:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Key Trend : Seattle has won five of the last seven meetings.

This isn't the biggest event on the sporting calendar tonight, but it's the best value on the board, so I'm giving it Hot Ticket Status. Every professional athlete grew up wanting to be The Hot Ticket, and tonight the Mariners and Brewers get to live the dream.

Well, maybe it's not much of a dream for Corbin Burnes. For the last few years, the Brewers' pitcher has been one of the best in the game, but something isn't right with him in 2023. Burnes was looking for a contract extension from the Brewers this offseason, but the team didn't give him one, and I'm wondering if they know something we don't. Early returns have only raised my eyebrows further.

Burnes has been a strikeout pitcher. In 2020 his K% was 36.7%, and it was 35.6% in 2021. It dipped to 30.5% last year, and through 17 innings this season, it's down to a stunning 19.4%. His swinging strike rate is down to 10% after averaging roughly 15% the last three seasons. We've seen velocity dips on his slider, cutter, curve and change. His fastball is still 96, but he rarely throws it.

And teams are squaring them all up with far more frequency than we're used to, and the market hasn't entirely caught onto it yet. Don't get me wrong; I still think Burnes is the best starter on the mound tonight, because I'm not a big believer in Chris Flexen (he's a control/contact type), but the Brewers are getting far too much respect. If this were 2021, I'd agree with this price on both teams, but it isn't, and the Mariners are a very live dog this evening.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: While it's not an A grade, the Projection Model is leaning to the same side of this moneyline that we are.

💰 NBA Playoff Picks

Nets at 76ers, 7:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Philadelphia 76ers -10 Bet Now

The Pick: 76ers -10 (-110) -- The Sixers won Game One by 20 points, and it's even more impressive when considering the Nets shot 55.7%, including 44.8% (13/29) from three. The problem for Brooklyn was it turned the ball over 19 times. As a result, the Nets finished ninth among all playoff teams in Game One at 1.11 points per possession despite ranking second in eFG% (65%).

The Sixers were the most efficient offense. They averaged 1.34 points per possession. I don't know that it's sustainable (OK, I do know, and it isn't). Nor do I think we're likely to see the Nets turn the ball over so often tonight, but even if Brooklyn takes better care of the ball, do you think it will shoot 55.7% from the floor again? I don't, and if the Nets can only hang within 20 points shooting better than they're likely to in the rest of the series, it's hard to have much faith in them sticking around tonight.

Warriors at Kings, 10 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Golden State Warriors -130 Bet Now

The Pick: Warriors (-125) -- It dawned on me Saturday night that the first game of this series may have been the first time I watched a Sacramento Kings game that wasn't against the Chicago Bulls since the last time the Kings made the playoffs. It was nice to see the Kings back in a big game, because those older teams with Chris Webber, Peja Stojakovic, Vlade Divac and Mike Bibby were fun.

This current iteration may be even more entertaining.

However, I'm taking the Warriors tonight. Game One was phenomenal, and if that's how this series will be, I want it to go seven games. What stood out to me from the first game, though, is a Warriors team that shot 38.5% from three this season shot only 32% from three in the game, and still nearly won on the road. In fact, if Andrew Wiggins hits a wide-open three from the corner in the final seconds, the Warriors likely win. As entertaining as the Kings are on offense, their defense has been a significant issue all year. They gave up a lot of open shots to Golden State on Saturday, and Golden State missed them. You can't do that against this team and expect to get away with it in the long run.

