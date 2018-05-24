The Mariners aren't going to play anywhere else but Safeco Field for a long time

Don't expect the Seattle Mariners to be looking for new digs anytime soon. Per a team press release, the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District Board has approved terms for a new 25-year lease for the Mariners at Safeco Field.

The new deal also includes a pair of three-year options that could extend the lease through the 2049 season. According to the team, "80 percent of the cost of all capital expenditures, operations and maintenance for the publicly-owned ballpark will be paid by the Mariners through direct contributions to the PFD and taxes generated by ballpark events."

Here's this statement from team chairman and managing partner John Stanton:

"We want this ballpark to be our home for the next 100 years. Safeco Field should be to Seattle and to the Mariners what Wrigley Field is to Chicago and the Cubs and Fenway Park is to Boston and the Red Sox. We sincerely appreciate our partnership with the PFD, who share our vision to ensure that our fans will continue to enjoy Major League Baseball in a state-of-the-art facility for decades to come."

The Mariners have called Safeco Field home since the start of the 2007 season. It was originally built for around $500 million, more than 70 percent of which was paid for by the public. The Mariners' new lease bucks a mini-trend of sorts that's seen the Braves and Rangers finagle new venues despite the relatively young age of the park replaced in Atlanta's situation and soon to be replaced in Texas.