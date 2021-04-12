Happy Monday, everybody! I don't know about you, but I've had just about enough of replay review across all sports. Just this weekend alone, I saw a goal in one Premier League match disallowed because a player's left hand was deemed offside, as well as another goal disallowed in another match for an accidental foul that occurred a good 15 seconds before the goal was scored.

Then came Sunday's baseball action!

If you missed it, Sunday night's game between the Phillies and Braves ended controversially when Alec Bohm was ruled safe at home plate despite the fact he was very much out. Even after the play was reviewed and numerous angles showed how out Bohm was, the play stood. Earlier in the day, I saw Kansas City's Whit Merrifield called out upon review because slow-motion replay showed that his torso came off of second base for a fraction of a second.

In other words, one player who was clearly out was ruled safe, and another player was ruled out because he couldn't defy the laws of physics.

At what point do we admit our mistake? Replay reviews in any sport need to be limited to plays and calls that are cut and dry. Anything that requires an official to make a judgment call or measure things in millimeters or nanoseconds needs to be scrapped. We're making a mockery of everything as currently constructed.

Now let's hope I'm better at picking games than officials are at watching replays.

All times Eastern, and all odds via William Hill Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Indians at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Indians (+120): The White Sox everybody expected this season are not the White Sox we've received. The White Sox were a popular bet to win the World Series at books across the country this year, but that was before the team lost star left fielder Eloy Jimenez for five months. It was before the team had to put starting shortstop Tim Anderson on the injured list for a pulled hamstring. The White Sox have recently been forced to start guys like Danny Mendick, Leury Garcia and Billy Hamilton. The bullpen everyone believed to be a strength has an ERA of 4.99. The defense has been horrific.

Yet the market hasn't adjusted at all. Tonight's game between the White Sox and Indians is more of a coinflip than this line suggests, so I'm all over Cleveland in this spot. Triston McKenzie starts for Cleveland, and while he's still young, he's got great stuff and a high strikeout rate. If he can keep the ball in the yard tonight, I like Cleveland's chances a lot.

Key Trend: Cleveland has won six straight against the White Sox.

Here's what SportsLine is saying about the game: The Advanced Computer Model has B-grade plays on both the money line and spread in this matchup.

💰 The Picks

⚾ MLB

Angels at Royals, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Under 9 (-115) -- One of the more interesting aspects of betting baseball is how different stadiums impact scoring and how weather conditions affect those stadiums. Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium has always been one of the more difficult parks to go deep in, making it pitcher-friendly, and when the wind is blowing in, it becomes a pitcher's best friend.

And it's going to make a couple of new friends tonight. Tonight's weather forecast suggests you're going to have to hit the hell out of the ball to get it out of the park. With the Angels likely missing Anthony Rendon (as well as Dexter Fowler) in the lineup tonight, I see plenty of value on the under.

Key Trend: The under is 4-1 in Kansas City's last five games as a home dog.

⚽ Champions League

Chelsea vs. Porto, Tuesday, 3 p.m. | TV: Paramount+

The Pick: Both Teams to Score (-115) -- The final scoreline of the first match was somewhat misleading. Chelsea won 2-0, but the expected goals (xG) were 1.5-1.0 Chelsea. Porto had plenty of chances. In fact, Porto had more shots overall (13 to six) and more shots on goal (five to three) than Chelsea did. Now, Porto enters the second leg needing to score two goals at a minimum, and it will play accordingly.

Porto entered this round as the biggest longshot to win the tournament, but it hasn't been a pushover. Chelsea was only the second team to keep a clean sheet against it in the competition, with Manchester City being the other. It has scored 14 goals in nine matches, and I fully expect it to get at least one this week. Of course, Porto's aggressiveness will give Chelsea plenty of chances to counter, and it's plenty capable of answering.

Key Trend: Porto has scored in seven of nine Champions League matches.

PSG vs. Bayern Munich, Tuesday, 3 p.m | TV: Paramount+

The Pick: Bayern Munich Over 2.5 Goals (+210) -- First of all, I'd like to thank both teams for making the Over 3.5 so easy last week. I considered it again this week, but I believe PSG will take a much more conservative approach, and for good reason. PSG was a bit lucky last week! It won 3-2, but Bayern dominated much of the match, winning the xG battle 3.1-1.5. Bayern had a ridiculous 31 shots in the match, with 12 on goal. PSG only had six shots, but it was incredibly efficient with them. I'm not sure Keylor Navas can come up with 10 saves again.

Plus, with Bayern trailing by a goal on aggregate and PSG scoring three away goals, Bayern has to come out full speed ahead. So when I look at how many goals Bayern should've scored in the first match, what it needs to do in the second, and that price on this prop, I'm calling my shot. Bayern gets at least three.

Key Trend: Bayern had 12 shots on goal in the first meeting.

🔒 SportsLine Pick of the Day: The SportsLine Projection Model returned more than $1,400 in 2019, and on Monday it has identified a four-leg parlay that would pay almost 17-1.

💸 The DFS Rundown

Getty Images

Building Blocks

PG: Stephen Curry, Warriors

SG: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

SF: Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

PF: Zion Williamson, Pelicans

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Value Plays

PG: Chris Chiozza, Nets

SG: Joe Ingles, Jazz

SF: Joe Harris, Nets

PF: Nicolas Claxton, Nets

C: Kevon Looney, Warriors

Full lineup advice

Get winning NBA DFS picks from SportsLine pros Mike McClure and Jacob Gibbs. McClure has won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy, while Gibbs crushed the NBA last season, cashing around 65 percent of the time in cash games and nearly 45 percent of the time in tournaments. See their DraftKings advice and FanDuel lineups here.

⚾ MLB HR Stack Attack