The Mets asked Matt Harvey for a small favor; Matt Harvey reportedly did not oblige

Right-hander Matt Harvey has enjoyed better results since his trade from the Mets to the Reds. That stands to reason. He tweaked his approach a bit, found some missing velocity. A change of scenery can also help a struggling player, especially when the player-team relationship is as pocked with strife and controversy as was Harvey's with the Mets.

Anyhow, Harvey's Reds on Monday will visit Citi Field for the first time since the May 8 Harvey-for-Devin Mesoraco swap. While Harvey likely won't pitch in the series, he will of course meet with the local media. Sounds routine enough, right? People, we're talking about the Mets and Matt Harvey ...

The Mets requested from the Reds that Matt Harvey hold his gathering with NY reporters tomorrow at 3:45 or 4:15 so it won't conflict with Callaway's press conference at 4. ... Harvey has decided to speak at 4. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) August 5, 2018

To summarize, manager Mickey Callaway will be speak to reporters at 4 p.m. local time. As such the Mets, according to reporter Mike Puma, asked Harvey to speak at some time other than 4 p.m. Harvey will speak at 4. Hey, maybe Harvey had legitimate reasons for not granting the Mets' request. Or maybe he's using his own free will to troll his former employer. Here's hoping it's the latter?

As always, polite requests are best directed at those who don't actively dislike you. The Mets continue to learn on the job.