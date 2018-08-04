The Mets continue to not deserve Jacob deGrom, and here are two stats that prove it

Another day, another great Jacob deGrom start going to waste.

Friday night, the Mets lost to the Braves (ATL 2, NYM 1) for their fourth straight loss and their sixth loss in the last seven games. deGrom allowed two runs in eight innings and drove in his team's only run with a single. He was a one-man army.

Through 22 starts, deGrom leads all qualified pitchers in ERA (1.85), ERA+ (203), FIP (2.30), and WAR (6.7). He has been brilliant. He also has a 5-7 record and the Mets are 8-14 in his 22 starts. 8-14! My goodness.

By now though, the Mets wasting a fantastic deGrom start is nothing new. They've been doing it all season and two stats really drive home the point. First of all, deGrom has a 1.09 ERA in five starts against the Braves following Friday night, and the Braves have won all five games.

The Mets have scored seven runs in deGrom's five starts against the Braves, and they've scored no more than one run in three of those five starts.

Secondly, in his seven losses, deGrom has a 2.88 ERA. Only nine pitchers have a lower ERA overall than deGrom does in losses. Charlie Morton (2.90 ERA), Zack Greinke (2.96), and Luis Severino (3.08) are among the pitchers with a higher ERA in all games this season than deGrom has in losses. Good gravy.

"You start feeling that you're letting Jacob down a little bit," said manager Mickey Callaway following Friday's game.

Gee, ya think?