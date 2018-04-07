The Mets just keep piling up wins, and an excellent bullpen deserve a lot of the credit

For the first time since 2006, the New York Mets have won six of their first seven games. The Mets beat the Washington Nationals on Saturday afternoon (NYM 3, WAS 2) to improve their record to 6-1, and after a rough 2017 season, this is exactly the kind of start new manager Mickey Callaway was hoping for in 2018.

The hero on Saturday was, once again, the bullpen. Callaway used five relievers to get the final 12 outs of the game, including closer Jeurys Familia for a five-out save. What stood out is when Callaway used Familia. With a one-run lead and a man on base in the eighth inning, Familia entered the game to face the middle of Washington's lineup.

Callaway didn't save his closer for the ninth. He went to his best bullpen arm to face the Nats' best hitters in a one-run game.

Two ground outs later, the inning was over.

View Profile Jeurys Familia NYM • RP • 27 4/7 vs. WAS IP 1 H 0 R 0 BB 0 K 1

Back in spring training, Callaway indicated he would not have a set closer this season, and instead mix and match his relievers based on the game situation, but so far the Mets have had four save situations and Familia was given the ball each time. AJ Ramos, Jerry Blevins, and the presently injured Anthony Swarzak have served as the setup crew.

Even with Hansel Robles allowing a solo home run Saturday, the Mets' bullpen still has a 1.32 ERA through seven games and 27 1/3 innings this season. Here are their bullpen ranks across baseball following the end of Saturday's game:

ERA: 1.32 (2nd in MLB)

1.32 (2nd in MLB) WHIP: 0.91 (1st)

0.91 (1st) K/9: 11.9 (2nd)

11.9 (2nd) BB/9: 3.3 (7th)

Familia looks to be back to where he was in 2015, when he led the league in saves. Starter turned reliever Robert Gsellman has been a revelation in relief, striking out eight in four scoreless innings. Blevins and Ramos have been their typically effective selves as well.

Want an effective bullpen? It takes a village these days. One or two great relievers won't cut it. Just about everyone in the bullpen is getting the job done for the Mets.

Of course, bullpens are notoriously fickle, and it's way too early to say whether the Mets truly have a powerhouse relief crew and a master bullpen manager in Callaway. Things could blow up quickly. But, so far this year, the bullpen has been great, and that reflects well on the rookie manager.

The bullpen was a problem for much of the time last year. That is not the case right now. The bullpen has been lights out and it's played a big role in helping the Mets to their 6-1 start.