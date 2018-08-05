The Mets will reportedly retain manager Mickey Callaway no matter who they hire as GM

Remember when the New York Mets started the season out strongly, permitting first-year skipper Mickey Callaway to live the charmed life? Callaway and the Mets have since experienced a ride so bumpy that his employment beyond this year came into question -- especially with the Mets likely to hire a new general manager this winter.

Nonetheless, it appears Callaway will return next season -- no matter who the GM is, according to Newsday's Steven Marcus:

Mickey Callaway is expected to return as Mets manager next season, according to a baseball source. Even if the team brings in a new general manager, Callaway would remain in his position, the source said.

Previously the Cleveland Indians pitching coach, Callaway was hired over the winter by Sandy Alderson who took a leave of absence in June to battle cancer. Alderson is not expected to return to his old post, though it remains possible that one of his charges takes over permanently.

Still, Callaway could enter next season on the hot seat given how poorly the Mets have played since their 17-9 start. New York has a 28-54 mark since May began, good for a 55-win pace over an entire season. Woof. Callaway hasn't worked his magic with the pitching staff like the Mets would have liked, either, with a number of key contributors -- including free-agent adds Jason Vargas and Anthony Swarzak -- offering disappointing and/or injury-ravaged seasons.

Obviously Callaway doesn't deserve blame for all the Mets' issues. He can't control injuries, no matter how much he might try. But such is the life of a manager: receiving the credit when times are good, and receiving the blame when they aren't. Callaway just hopes he can receive more credit once next season rolls around.