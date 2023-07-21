This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

Mets at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

Latest Odds: New York Mets -105 Bet Now

The Pick: Mets (+100)

Key trend: The Mets have a 4-2 record in their last six road games.

The Mets haven't lived up to preseason expectations in 2023, but they may be starting to catch fire with wins in three of their last four games. For that reason, I'm backing the underdog Mets in this spot.

Despite having future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander in their rotation, Kodai Senga has been the team's most consistent arm on the year. Entering Friday, Senga possesses the team's lowest ERA (3.20) among starting pitchers, and has been throwing the ball extremely well in recent weeks. The right-hander has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his past four starts, including holding a dangerous Dodgers lineup to just one earned run on four hits in six innings.

On the other hand, the Red Sox enter this weekend's series after dropping two out of three games to the lowly Athletics. To make matters worse, Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford has had his fair share of struggles when pitching at home. In his four Fenway Park starts this season, Crawford has a 5.60 ERA and has yet to win any of those outings. Crawford has also surrendered seven earned runs across his last two home starts and has failed to go more than four innings in each of those games. The Mets offense is starting to heat up with 18 runs over their last three games, so I'm comfortable on banking that the trend will keep up.

💰 More MLB picks

White Sox at Twins, 8:10 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv

Latest Odds: Over 8 Bet Now

The Pick: Over 8 (-105)

Key trend: The over is 7-1 in the Twins' last eight games.

Throughout the 2023 season, one pitcher that I've been constantly fading has been White Sox starter Lance Lynn. With Lynn on the mound on Friday, I believe that will help the over cash in this matchup.

It's safe to say that Lynn has been dreadful this season. The White Sox starting pitcher currently has a 6-8 record to go along with a 6.06 ERA, while allowing 24 home runs -- the most in MLB this season. Lynn has been much worse on the road than he has at home with just a 4-4 record and a 6.03 ERA. In fact, Lynn has given up nine earned runs across his last two road starts. Most recently, the veteran right-hander let up four earned runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Braves. If Lynn's outings weren't bad enough, the White Sox have the fifth-highest bullpen ERA (4.66) in the majors.

Meanwhile, it's fair to say that the over has been kind to the Twins as of late. The over has cashed in seven of the team's last eight games. Minnesota is averaging 6.0 runs-per-game since returning from the All-Star break, and has cracked double-digits on two occasions. From a pitching standpoint, starter Joe Ryan has been solid at times, but he's currently going through a rough patch. Ryan is the owner of a 5.74 ERA over his last three starts, and has surrendered four long balls in those outings. The White Sox do have significant power in the heart of their lineup in the form of Luis Robert, Eloy Jimenez, and Jake Burger, so it's quite possible that they could take Ryan deep on one or two occasions.

Astros at Athletics, 9:40 p.m. | Watch live: MLB.tv



The Pick: Framber Valdez Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-123)

Key trend: Valdez has at least seven strikeouts in two of his last four starts.

Framber Valdez has the kind of electric stuff that many would classify as elite. Given a cellar dwelling opponent in the Athletics on Friday, I'm more than happy taking Valdez's strikeout prop at a decent price.

While a 7-6 record isn't jaw-dropping, Valdez has recorded 13 quality starts in 2023, which is tied for third in all of baseball. Also, Valdez has registered at least seven strikeouts in two of his last four outings. In his most recent start, Valdez gave up five earned runs on seven hits, but still managed to rack up 13 strikeouts against the Angels. He's also lasted at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts, so he'll have plenty of opportunities to record those punch-outs. It also doesn't hurt that the Athletics have struck out the third-most times in the majors.