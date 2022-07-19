Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you on this Tuesday. The Home Run Derby is officially in the books and Juan Soto took home this year's crown. While Soto's performance was impressive, Seattle Mariners rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez also snatched some major headlines. Rodriguez slugged 81 home runs in three rounds, but came up just short as Soto defeated Rodriguez 19-18 in the finals. Still, Rodriguez showcased his incredible power and showed why the sport's future is in such great hands.

With the Home Run Derby in the rearview mirror, the All-Star Game is on tap for Tuesday night. The 2022 installment of the Midsummer Classic will look totally different if the game ends up going beyond nine innings. Major League Baseball has instituted a new rule stating that if the game is tied after nine innings, each team will select three batters to compete in a home run derby. Each batter gets three swings and the team with the highest total amount of home runs will win the All-Star Game.

It'll certainly make for some exciting theater if the All-Star Game end up being tied after nine innings. With the All-Star Game being the only game in town from a betting standpoint, let's dive into our three picks for Tuesday's contest!

American League vs. National League, 8 p.m. | TV: Fox

Latest Odds: American League All-Stars +100 Bet Now

Key Trend : The American League has won the last eight All-Star Games

: The American League has won the last eight All-Star Games The Pick: American League (-105)

There's no proper way to forecast what's going to happen in a given All-Star Game, but I'll lean towards the American League. After all, the American League has come away victorious in the last eight All-Star Games while also winning 15 of the last 18 Midsummer Classics dating back to 2003.

The American League has also outscored the National League 24-14 over the past five All-Star Games. It's tough to prognosticate how long players will be in the game and how many at-bats they'll see. However, I'm going to ride with the trend of the A.L. having the advantage in recent years and side with the Junior Circuit.

American League vs. National League, 8 p.m. | TV: FOX

Latest Odds: Under 7.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 8.0 (-125): -- Baseball is one of the few sports where their All-Star Game doesn't produce a massive amount of scoring. There's very little defense in the NBA and NHL All-Star Games, but pitching to hard contact and dropping fly balls isn't a great strategy to try to win in any baseball game. The over/under is set for eight runs in this year's Midsummer Classic, but it's worth noting that the two leagues only combined for seven runs in 2021 at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

Over the last 15 All-Star Games, there have been seven or fewer runs scored in 10 of those contests. There have also been seven runs or fewer scored in four of the last five All-Star Games. Throughout the first half of the 2022 season, there have been 102 home runs hit at Dodgers Stadium, which is good for No. 14 in the majors. Given that the ball isn't exactly flying over the fence at an exorbitant rate, I'm very comfortable with the under in this spot.

Key Trend: In the last 15 All-Star Games, there have been seven or fewer runs scored in 10 of those games

American League at National League, 8 p.m. | TV: FOX

The Pick: Paul Goldschmidt to win MVP (+1200) -- This is more of a bet that is simply just for fun. You shouldn't be wagering several units of your bankroll on which player is going to be crowned MVP of the All-Star Game. Angels star Shohei Ohtani currently is the odds-on favorite to win MVP due to the fact that he was selected to the All-Star Game as a pitcher as well as a hitter. However, it's unclear if Ohtani will actually pitch in this one.

I'm actually going down the board a little bit and taking Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to win MVP in this year's contest. Through the opening half of the 2022 season, Goldschmidt has been one of the most consistent hitters in baseball. Goldschmidt has the second-highest batting average (.330) in the majors while also ranking first in on-base percentage (.414), second in hits (112), third in RBIs (70), and fourth in total bases (200). While he ranks just outside of the top 10 in home runs, the Cardinals slugger has the potential to hit the long ball at any moment. With his odds being a little higher than some of the top options like Ohtani, Aaron Judge, or 2021 MVP Vladimir Guerrero Jr., I like Goldschmidt to potentially have a nice night at the plate at Dodger Stadium.

Key Trend: Goldschmidt had the second highest batting average (.330) in all of baseball during the first half of the season