The Nationals and their fans are trolling the Cubs with 'L' flags

The Nationals won NLDS Game 2 and they're happy about it

The Washington Nationals staged a late-inning comeback on Saturday night, defeating the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Divison Series (GameTracker).

With a postseason victory in hand, the Nationals and their fans decided to have a little fun. Here are some Nationals fans who brought an "L" flag to the ballpark. You'll note the flag is designed in the same color scheme as the "W" flag Wrigley Field flies after Cubs victories:

Meanwhile, here is the Nationals official account tweeting about flying the curly W -- a reference, of course, to Washington's logo:

It's worth noting the Cubs actually do have a flag for losses -- the colors are inverted from the W flag, so it's easier to identify. It's also worth noting the Nationals are probably going to hear about how their logo is similar to Walgreen's if/when they lose another game this series.

Oh well. For the night, the Nationals are the victors. Whatever happens later, happens later. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories