The Nationals and their fans are trolling the Cubs with 'L' flags
The Nationals won NLDS Game 2 and they're happy about it
The Washington Nationals staged a late-inning comeback on Saturday night, defeating the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Divison Series (GameTracker).
With a postseason victory in hand, the Nationals and their fans decided to have a little fun. Here are some Nationals fans who brought an "L" flag to the ballpark. You'll note the flag is designed in the same color scheme as the "W" flag Wrigley Field flies after Cubs victories:
Meanwhile, here is the Nationals official account tweeting about flying the curly W -- a reference, of course, to Washington's logo:
It's worth noting the Cubs actually do have a flag for losses -- the colors are inverted from the W flag, so it's easier to identify. It's also worth noting the Nationals are probably going to hear about how their logo is similar to Walgreen's if/when they lose another game this series.
Oh well. For the night, the Nationals are the victors. Whatever happens later, happens later.
