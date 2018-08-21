The Nationals are apparently punting on the season, and Twitter has plenty of Dusty Baker-related jokes
When a team loses two players minutes apart, it's going to cause some interesting takes on social media
On Tuesday, the Nationals, 7 1/2 games back of the Braves in the NL East and one game under .500, traded Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and lost Matt Adams to the Cardinals through waivers within minutes, presumably to sow some chaos in the NL Central. Although the team reportedly pulled back impending free-agent slugger Bryce Harper from waivers, Tuesday's transactions show that Nats GM Mike Rizzo has thrown in the towel on the season.
So, with that being said, let's get this joke out of the way now.
For every action, there's a Tobias Funke reaction. That's just internet science. But Twitter still had plenty to say about the Nats' sudden moves -- including some of the traded's new teammates.
If you're wondering, Bryce Harper is still content with his security with the team.
It's a pretty insane turn of events for a team that was expected to run away with the NL East before the start of the season. Between the surprise emergence of both the Braves and Phillies, the possibility that maybe Dave Martinez wasn't quite ready to take over the reigns of a playoff team and any number of bizarre circumstances that can go into a collapse, Nationals fans cannot be thrilled to see the team throw in the towel like this.
With that being said, maybe the Capitals took all of the good voodoo from the city. This might just be the price the Nats had to pay for Washington to get a championship.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cubs acquire Daniel Murphy from Nats
The fact the Cubs were awarded the waiver claim tells us every other NL team declined to place...
-
A-Rod hits Yankees BP after VMAs cameo
Welcome back to the spotlight, A-Rod
-
Stanton wants the best for the Marlins
Stanton holds no ill will toward his former team after he was traded last summer
-
Nationals pull back Harper from waivers
It appears the impending free-agent slugger will be staying put in D.C.
-
Cardinals add Matt Adams off waivers
The Nationals' waiver-period teardown is underway
-
Yankees on pace to match HR record
Can the 2018 Yankees make homer history? According to SportsLine's projections, it may be a...