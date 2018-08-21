The Nationals are apparently punting on the season, and Twitter has plenty of Dusty Baker-related jokes

On Tuesday, the Nationals, 7 1/2 games back of the Braves in the NL East and one game under .500, traded Daniel Murphy to the Cubs and lost Matt Adams to the Cardinals through waivers within minutes, presumably to sow some chaos in the NL Central. Although the team reportedly pulled back impending free-agent slugger Bryce Harper from waivers, Tuesday's transactions show that Nats GM Mike Rizzo has thrown in the towel on the season.

So, with that being said, let's get this joke out of the way now.

The Nationals right now pic.twitter.com/lu9byFItZi — The Miseducation of Lauryn Dyl (@HornikGSN) August 21, 2018

For every action, there's a Tobias Funke reaction. That's just internet science. But Twitter still had plenty to say about the Nats' sudden moves -- including some of the traded's new teammates.

Based on what has happened to the #Nationals this season, Dusty Baker should be the 2018 NL Manager of the Year. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 21, 2018

Matt Adams “Big City” wanted some salsa when the Nationals were in town last week..Cordially I had to deny him of that request due to conflicting interests.. Now my friend I shall bathe you in it! #ItsGottaBeTheSalsa🍅🌶🔥 — Matt Carpenter (@MattCarp13) August 21, 2018

Nationals declared their season over, go get something for the guys they have. Gave team three weeks to turn it around. They didn’t. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 21, 2018

Nats raising the white flag? You don’t say. pic.twitter.com/vXDYs9W0a0 — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) August 21, 2018

I've been dead inside for months now. No worries. — Mark Athitakis (@mathitak) August 21, 2018

If you're wondering, Bryce Harper is still content with his security with the team.

“I had no fear of being traded” -Bryce Harper — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) August 21, 2018

It's a pretty insane turn of events for a team that was expected to run away with the NL East before the start of the season. Between the surprise emergence of both the Braves and Phillies, the possibility that maybe Dave Martinez wasn't quite ready to take over the reigns of a playoff team and any number of bizarre circumstances that can go into a collapse, Nationals fans cannot be thrilled to see the team throw in the towel like this.

With that being said, maybe the Capitals took all of the good voodoo from the city. This might just be the price the Nats had to pay for Washington to get a championship.