The Nationals can't seem to win when Max Scherzer takes the mound, but it's no fault of his

The Washington Nationals lost on Monday, dropping the fourth (and final) game of their wraparound series with the Miami Marlins by a 3-2 score. The Nationals won the series, which within itself is a positive development for baseball's most disappointing team. Still, the loss on Monday continued a worrisome trend for the Nationals, who just can't seem to win when Max Scherzer is on the mound.

Monday's loss means the Nationals are now 2-10 in Scherzer starts this season. It's none of his fault. He entered the game with a 3.41 ERA through his first 11 appearances -- good for a 132 ERA+, or a tick higher than his career mark. Scherzer then had another strong showing, tossing six innings of one-run ball while walking one and striking out six batters. He even delivered an RBI single. His season ERA is now down to 3.26 and he's recorded a quality start in nine of his 12 tries. The Nationals are 1-8 in those games.

In fact, the Nationals have won just one of his last seven starts -- that despite him having yielded all of 13 runs during that stretch (in 45 innings). The Nationals in that seven-game stretch, meanwhile, have been outscored by an 18-run margin (that's 21 runs scored, 39 runs allowed), or more than two per start. Ouch.

Blame it on the bullpen, blame it on the offense, blame it on Davey Martinez. But don't blame Scherzer. He's doing his job, even if he's not being rewarded for it with wins.