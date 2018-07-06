The Nationals' ridiculous comeback win could wind up being their season in miniature

The big news on the diamond Thursday night was the Nationals' ridiculous comeback to beat the Marlins. At one point, it was 9-0 Marlins. After a Trea Turner grand slam, it was 10-9 Nationals and they'd hold on, 14-12. It was the largest comeback in Nationals history.

The win probability chart on these is always fun:

Fangraphs

The Nationals started the game on the wrong foot, fell way behind, but caught fire at the midway point and ended up holding on for a win. Could we see that same storyline play out on the season level when all is said and done? There are reasons to believe so.

Prior to that game, the Nationals -- preseason NL East favorites, remember -- had lost 18 of their last 24 games. During that stretch, they were the worst team in the NL. More recently, they were mired in a five-game losing streak, had lost eight of nine and had fallen below .500 and seven games back in the NL East.

Though it's early July, we're past the halfway point of the season. Things were getting close to dire. Falling down 9-0 to the Marlins felt like it would officially be "rock bottom." Instead, they came back and won. Now the vibes are all positive.

The division is still on the table, too, with the Braves having lost three straight. It's a six-game deficit for the Nationals with the hot Phillies only one game back of the Braves. SportsLine has the three teams finishing within two games of each other. The percentage chances of winning the NL East:

Braves, 46.6

Phillies, 29.6

Nationals, 23.6

Still, swings can happen.

This was one of those games where a bunch of people will mindlessly say it's a game that could turn a season around. It's the natural thing to do given the circumstances described above on a team with great talent. Moving forward, though, it's not far fetched to believe this game will serve as the turning point.

First off, the remaining schedule to the All-Star break is a cakewalk:

Three more vs. Marlins

Three at Pittsburgh vs. Pirates

Four in New York vs. Mets

Let's say the Nationals go 8-2 in those games, which is a high-end, but reasonable prediction. They are now 51-45 entering the break and probably 3-4 games out in the NL East. Most of the team then has a few days off to recharge the proverbial batteries and then they get three at home right out of the gate against the Braves to open the second half.

Speaking out starting the second half, the Nationals Thursday said they are optimistic Stephen Strasburg returns immediately after the break, so the Nationals could line up that Braves series with Max Scherzer, Strasburg and Gio Gonzalez.

Let's say the Nationals really do close the first half hot. The turn would much more likely be due to simple regression to the norm (a good team playing bad teams), but don't discount the Crash Davis mindset here. Transform his quote a bit here to cater to our situation:

"If you believe you're playing well because you came back from 9-0 to beat the Marlins on July 5, then you are! And you should know that!"

Damn right, Crash. And if the Nationals do end up winning their third-straight NL East title, we can look back at July 5 and believe that was what stopped the bleeding.