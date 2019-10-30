The Nationals weren't supposed to be here, and now they're one win away from a World Series title

HOUSTON -- Once again, the Washington Nationals live to play another game. The Nationals are a perfect 4-0 in elimination games in the 2019 postseason after beating the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night (WAS 7, HOU 2). The winner-take-all Game 7 is Wednesday night.

Game 6 started about as well as the Nationals could've hoped before quickly turning south. Anthony Rendon gave his team a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth, but the Astros answered with two runs in the bottom half, and Washington proceeded to strand two runners in the third and fourth inning. They had Justin Verlander on the ropes but couldn't deliver the knockout blow.

It wasn't until the fifth inning that the Nationals punched back. They turned the 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead with solo home runs from Adam Eaton and Juan Soto. The third trip through the lineup did not treat Verlander well. Soto's homer was rather impressive:

Two innings later home plate umpire Sam Holbrook and first base umpire Jim Wolf duly managed to screw up an interference call at first base. Trea Turner hit an infield grounder and Brad Peacock's throw to first sailed into the runner, causing Turner to run into Yuli Gurriel's glove. Turner was ruled out and Yan Gomes, who had advanced to third on the play, was sent back to first.

Where was Turner supposed to go on that play? I'm not sure. He ran a straight line to first base and ran right through the bag. It was all set to be a costly and egregious umpiring mistake -- the Nationals played the game under protest and Dave Martinez was ejected and restrained from the umps after that -- but Rendon rendered it moot with a two-run home run two batters later. That took the heat off the umpires.

With Stephen Strasburg turning in 8 1/3 gritty innings on the mound -- it was not the prettiest pitching line, but Strasburg's effort should go down as an all-time great postseason performance given the stakes -- and the bullpen getting the final two outs without incident, the Nationals rallied for another season-saving win. The 2019 season will end Wednesday night.

For the Nationals, the resiliency started to show way back in May. Washington's record sat at 19-31 through 50 games, third-worst in baseball behind only the ain't even tryin' Marlins and Orioles. At that point the Nationals had a mere 13.0 percent to reach the postseason according to SportsLine. FanGraphs was a bit more optimistic at 22.2 percent. Point is, the situation was dire.

From that point on the Nationals had the best record in the National League and the third best record in baseball at 74-48. They of course qualified for the postseason, and, in the Wild Card Game, they rallied for three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Josh Hader and the Brewers. Trent Grisham's brutal error played a part in that, but Washington was rallying well before that.

The Nationals fell behind 2-1 in the NLDS to the Dodgers, then Max Scherzer turned in a gem in Game 4 to keep the season alive, and Rendon and Soto cranked back-to-back home runs against Clayton Kershaw to tie Game 5 in the eighth inning. Howie Kendrick provided the go-ahead grand slam in the tenth. Going into the eighth inning, Washington's win probability was 14 percent.

In the early innings of Game 6, it was easy to count the Nationals out yet again. Strasburg had just coughed up a first inning lead and the offense was wasting opportunities against Verlander. It was also easy to count the Nationals out in May -- remember those Scherzer trade rumors as we wondered whether the Nationals would sell? -- and again in the Wild Card Game, and yet again against the Dodgers. Their season was supposed to be over several times already.

Despite all their talent -- and they have lots of it -- the defining characteristic of the 2019 Nationals is resiliency. They rallied from an early season hole to make the postseason. They rallied to beat the Brewers in the Wild Card Game and the Dodgers in the NLDS, and in Game 6 on Tuesday night they overcame an early deficit and an umpiring mistake to push the Astros to Game 7.

The @Nationals have faced elimination in 4 games this postseason. They trailed in all 4 and came back to win all 4.



They are the first team in MLB history to have 4 comeback wins when facing elimination in a single postseason.#STAYINTHEFIGHT — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 30, 2019

The Nationals were never supposed to be here, playing deep into October. Not after their slow start and not after everything that's happened in the postseason. No matter the outcome in Game 7, this Nationals team has shown they are not like the Nationals teams of years past. They find ways to win rather than find ways to lose, and now they're one win away from the franchise's first ever championship.