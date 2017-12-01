The Official Draysbay Hall of Fame Voting Ballot

Come cast your votes for the DRaysBay Hall of Fame!

The Hall of Fame nominees are out so the Draysbay Hall of Fame voting can get underway!

This will be the 3rd year since I’ve begun the Draysbay ballot (there were Draysbay Hall of Fame selections prior, but I don’t count those) and thus far we have voted in a total of three players into the Hall of Fame with Jeff Bagwell getting the bid twice in a row. The other two were Ken Griffey Jr and Mike Piazza who were selected to the class of 2016. Bagwell was the sole player voted in, in 2017.

We received a total of 113 ballots last year. Aside from Bagwell, two other players received over 70% of the vote with Ivan Rodriguez and Barry Bonds falling just short of the Hall of Fame barrier. Tim Raines, who was elected to the Hall of Fame last year, appeared on just over 63% of the ballots.

For a player to be voted in, they must appear on at least 75% of the ballots cast. A voter can not have more than 10 players on their ballot, so choose wisely.

This year, there are 33 players on the ballot, with 19 new comers.

So, let’s get started.

Voting will close at 11:59 pm on December 31st