The Orioles are reportedly ready to deal Seth Smith and their top relievers

Post-All-Star break July has already brought us two big trades, and the rumor mill is churning at a rather high velocity. Next up: Let's talk about the Orioles dealing some late-inning relievers (and Seth Smith).

Take it away, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports:

Sources: #Orioles owner Peter Angelos today gave GM Dan Duquette the approval to pursue trades for the O’s top relievers and Seth Smith. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 18, 2017

Surely Duquette asked for permission, otherwise this wouldn't even be a discussion point. So there's a desire to deal some relievers (and Seth Smith) on the part of the general manager, and he's not going to be held back by the owner. That sounds hot.

Let's run down the possible trade candidates in the Orioles' bullpen:

Zach Britton: The big prize here. He was one of the best closers in baseball in 2014-15 and then finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting with a ridiculous 2016 campaign. He missed a large chunk of the 2017 season with a forearm injury -- and those are always scary, but let's keep in mind a physical needs to be passed for a trade to be completed -- but he's back now. In five games since his return, Britton has only struck out two while walking two and allowing a pair of earned runs. His stuff looks there though, so it's probably only a matter of time before things click. Britton isn't a rental, either, as he won't hit free agency until after 2018.

The Cubs, Dodgers and Astros have been mentioned with Britton in rumors, though that list is sure to grow as we inch closer to the deadline.

Brad Brach: With Britton out, the righty Brach took over closing duties and continues to sit in the role as Britton reacclimates himself to the bigs. Since joining the Orioles prior to the 2014 season, Brach has been excellent, pitching to a 2.62 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 278 strikeouts in 261 innings.

Brach is only making $3.05 million this season and isn't a free agent until after 2018. Those figures in addition to his pedigree and how important relievers have become in postseason play figure to make Brach a very attractive trade candidate as well.

Brach might be on the move in the next few weeks. USATSI

Darren O'Day: Now 34, O'Day has posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.19 WHIP since the start of last season. He does have 77 strikeouts in 63 innings, but otherwise his stock has fallen. He's also due $9 million each in 2018 and 2019 as he gets north of 35 years old.

O'Day will surely get some bites, but it might be more in the form of salary relief for the O's rather than a prospect haul. Still, that's good, too, especially with Manny Machado's free agency quickly coming.

Mychal Givens: He's under team control through 2021, so it's doubtful the Orioles make him available.

Smith, 34, is a career .271/.353/.469 hitter against right-handed pitching. He hasn't been quite as good this year (.257/.325/.437), so maybe he's not as much a platoon option as a bench bat at his age. Still, he's worth an add for a team seeking a lefty bench bat and there are several of those out there.

Given that we've seen top-flight relievers return as many as four prospects, the Orioles could land 6-8 good-to-great prospects in the haul for Britton and Brach alone. That's a good way to help stock the system, and with the Orioles floundering since a really hot start, it makes sense for such deals to be entertained. Orioles fans must be breathing sighs of relief upon hearing that Angelos was OK with discussions of the sort.