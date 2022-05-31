Good afternoon gamblers, it's Chris Bengel back with you. I hope everybody had a chance to enjoy Memorial Day weekend and win a few bets in the process. For me, I was glad that I decided to throw a few units on the New York Rangers moneyline at +125 odds. That game wasn't even close at any point.

When it comes to the action on the hardwood, the NBA Finals are officially set. The Celtics and Golden State Warriors should produce a fairly entertaining series. If I'm picking a series winner, I can't bring myself to go against the Warriors. That offense is a well-oiled machine and hasn't faced a ton of opposition throughout the postseason. On the other hand, the Celtics can definitely win some games and this series could easily go six or seven games.

While we don't have any basketball until Thursday, I've got a few MLB and NHL picks for you tonight!

The Hot Ticket

Mariners vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Key Trend : The Orioles are 4-1 in their last five home games against a team with a losing record

: The Orioles are 4-1 in their last five home games against a team with a losing record The Pick: Orioles (+115)

This one may come as a bit of a surprise, but the Orioles have been scoring runs at an insane clip as of late. They just scored 31 runs across a five-game set against the Red Sox -- including 12 runs in a comeback win on Friday.

Considering how hot their lineup has been, I'm confident taking the Orioles in this spot. Baltimore has registered the 10th-most hits (395) in the majors and racked up 615 total bases, which is 15th across the league. The offense has really started to come around and if top prospect Adley Rutschmann can get more comfortable at the plate, this Orioles lineup can consistently produce.

Additionally, the Mariners have lost three of their last five games and scored two or fewer runs in two of those contests. On top of that, the Mariners are sending young right-hander George Kirby to the mound, who has struggled over his last two starts. He has surrendered a total of nine runs on 16 hits in his last two starts and hasn't lasted past the five-inning mark.

MLB

White Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Lucas Giolito Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-135): -- This one is too good not to bet in my book. White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito has blossomed into one of the more dominant starting pitchers in all of baseball. Giolito has tallied at least six strikeouts in six of his seven starts throughout the 2022 season. The only game in which the White Sox star didn't reach the six-strikeout mark came against the Cleveland Guardians on May 10. In that particular game, he recorded five strikeouts.

Obviously, this number might be a tad lower because the Blue Jays have one of the more dangerous lineups across the majors. However, Toronto hasn't been quite as lethal as many expected. The Blue Jays are outside of the top 10 in batting average, home runs and RBIs.

Key Trend: Giolito has registered at least six strikeouts in six of his seven starts this season

NHL

Oilers at Avalanche, 8 p.m. | TV: TNT

The Pick: Avalanche (-195) -- This is a number is a little bit higher than I'd like it to be, but I don't see any other wager that makes sense in this matchup. The Avalanche have thrived at home all year, as they've been victorious in 55 of their last 68 games when playing on home ice.

There's no question that the Oilers possess one of the most electric offense around the NHL. But the Avalanche are quite a different animal than the Flames team that the Oilers defeated last round. Colorado currently leads the NHL with 4.3 goals-per-game throughout the postseason. They have a talented scoring core that features the likes of Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen -- just to name a few. On top of that, Oilers goaltender Mike Smith has been known to struggle at times, like when he yielded six goals in two regular season games against the Avalanche.

Key Trend: The Avalanche are 55-13 in their last 68 games as a home favorite