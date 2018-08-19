The Orioles could be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention as soon as Monday

The Baltimore Orioles entered Sunday with the majors' worst record. At 37-86, the Orioles are 50 1/2 games back in the American League East with 39 to go. Yes, they've been mathematically eliminated -- all the way back since Aug. 10, a new record for earliest exit in the divisional era:

With the Orioles' loss today, they've been mathematically eliminated from the AL East race with 46 games remaining in the season, the most in the divisional era.



They also tie the 1962 Mets and 1932 Red Sox for the earliest date to be eliminated from the division/league race. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) August 11, 2018

To make matters worse for the Orioles, they could find themselves eliminated from wild-card contention as soon as Monday. Really. The Orioles entered Sunday 37 games behind the Oakland Athletics/Houston Astros, giving them an elimination number of three.

As a refresher, the elimination number can be found using this formula: Number of games in season + 1 - wins by Team X - losses by Team Y. Let's use the Orioles as an example: 162 + 1 equals 163; subtract 74 (the A's and Astros' win total) and that gives you 89; subtract 86 (the O's loss total) and that gives you three.

What that means, basically, is that any combination of Astros/A's wins and Orioles losses that combines for three will prompt Baltimore's elimination. The good news -- relatively -- for the Orioles is that the Astros and A's will play each over again on Sunday, with the winner taking over sole possession of first. In other words, no matter what happens Sunday, the O's will exit with an tragic number of at least two.

It's not much, but in a year like this you take what you can get.