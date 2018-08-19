The Orioles could be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention as soon as Monday
The Orioles' tragic number is down to three
The Baltimore Orioles entered Sunday with the majors' worst record. At 37-86, the Orioles are 50 1/2 games back in the American League East with 39 to go. Yes, they've been mathematically eliminated -- all the way back since Aug. 10, a new record for earliest exit in the divisional era:
To make matters worse for the Orioles, they could find themselves eliminated from wild-card contention as soon as Monday. Really. The Orioles entered Sunday 37 games behind the Oakland Athletics/Houston Astros, giving them an elimination number of three.
As a refresher, the elimination number can be found using this formula: Number of games in season + 1 - wins by Team X - losses by Team Y. Let's use the Orioles as an example: 162 + 1 equals 163; subtract 74 (the A's and Astros' win total) and that gives you 89; subtract 86 (the O's loss total) and that gives you three.
What that means, basically, is that any combination of Astros/A's wins and Orioles losses that combines for three will prompt Baltimore's elimination. The good news -- relatively -- for the Orioles is that the Astros and A's will play each over again on Sunday, with the winner taking over sole possession of first. In other words, no matter what happens Sunday, the O's will exit with an tragic number of at least two.
It's not much, but in a year like this you take what you can get.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Indians' Martin to leave hospital
Martin has been out since early August
-
Nun throws out first pitch
Sister Mary Jo Sobieck delivered a fine enough lob after showing some tricks up her sleeve
-
Roundup: M's win on 'balk-off'
Also, the Yankees are on a historic home run pace, deGrom keeps dealing and more
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 19: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 19
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Sunday
-
Padres experimenting with Myers at third
Myers has started four of five games at the hot corner