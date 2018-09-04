The Padres are calling up the top ranked catching prospect in baseball

With minor-league seasons -- aside from the playoffs -- now having concluded and rosters allowed to keep expanding, we'll see another round of players called up to the majors here in the next few days. Here's a fun one out in San Diego:

Source: The Padres are calling up Francisco Mejía. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) September 4, 2018

The big part of the return for the Padres in dealing All-Star closer Brad Hand to the Indians was catching prospect Francisco Mejia. He's a big bat and also has experience in the outfield.

Mejia was ranked as the 21st-best prospect in baseball at the All-Star break by MLB.com. He's not the best prospect in the stocked San Diego farm system (that would be Fernando Tatis Jr. at number two overall), but Mejia checks in as the top prospect in baseball among catchers.

The Indians were moving Mejia around defensively before the trade, but he's only appeared as a catcher in the Padres system. In 31 games with Triple-A El Paso, Mejia hit .328/.364/.582 with eight homers and seven doubles. The switch hitter has pretty much always hit in the minors and he's got some nice raw power.

Mejia has appeared in the majors before. He got 14 plate appearances with the Indians in 2017 and four earlier this season. So far in The Show he's 2 for 15 (.133) with three walks, but that's such a small sample it's pretty useless.

In the midst of service time manipulation, it's nice to see the Padres call on Mejia here. Every case is unique, of course, but this is still fun.