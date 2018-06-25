The Padres hitched a ride with a double-decker bus to face Giants when team bus didn't show
The Padres got the tourist treatment in San Francisco
The San Diego Padres faced a rare problem on Sunday before their game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park: The team bus didn't show up to take them to the last game of the series. Since surge rates on Uber must have been absolutely ridiculous, the Padres had to find a different way to get to the ballpark.
Luckily, they did, and it gave them the full Bay Area experience.
The Padres went to the bullpen and hailed a double-decker bus to take them to the park. It may not be the digs that they're used to, but it still doesn't look so bad.
The Padres reportedly negotiated a rate with the driver, who must have had a hard time not pointing out the sights along the way.
It's a bizarre situation for an MLB team, but it must have been nice to be tourists on a business trip for a change. The Padres would go on to lose 3-2 to the Giants in 11 innings on a walkoff Hunter Pence hit. However, in terms of arrivals, they knocked it out of the park.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 25
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday
-
MLB Power Rankings: Who tops NL?
The AL has pretty clear powers and non-powers, but what about the NL?
-
MLB Sunday: Nats avoid sweep
Keep it right here for all of Sunday's MLB action
-
Jackson joins record-tying 13th team
Jackson will start Monday's game, making the A's his 13th MLB team
-
MLB DFS, June 24: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Saturday: Phillies beat Nats again
Plus the Rays shut out the powerful Yankees and everything else to know about Saturday's MLB...