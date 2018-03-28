The possible MLB milestones that could be reached during the 2018 season

Are you tired of unnecessarily long lead-ins to content that's too simple for such excessive throat-clearing? Good. Same here. This is a series of typed words about notable MLB milestones that might be reached during the course of the 2018 -- 13 of them, to be exact ...

Albert Pujols and 3,000 hits

Needed to get there: 32 hits



Pujols is very much in decline going into his age-38 campaign, but barring something unexpected he'll notch this one with ease. Last season, he topped the 600 home run mark, so it's going to be another big year for Pujols in terms of individual milestones. Speaking of which ...

Albert Pujols and 2,000 RBI

Needed to get there: 82 RBI

This one is less assured. Pujols is coming off a 2017 season in which he tallied 101 RBI, and only once in his career -- 2013, when injuries limited him to 99 games played -- has he failed to mass at least 82 RBI in a season. So he'll probably get there. However, if he gets hurt or is even more ineffective at the plate (neither is implausible), then he may come up short in 2018. When he gets there, though, he'll join Hank Aaron and Alex Rodriguez as the only players to amass at least 600 homers; 3,000 hits; and 2,000 RBI.

Adrian Beltre and top 25 all-time in hits

Needed to get there: Six hits

Beltre's about to turn 39, but he's still going strong. He topped 3,000 hits for his career last season, and this year he'll almost certainly dislodge Rod Carew for the 25th on the all-time list. As well, Beltre needs just 68 hits to pass A-Rod and move into 20th place on the all-time list.

Robinson Cano and 2,500 hits

Needed to get there: 124 hits

Exactly 100 hitters in MLB history have racked up at least 2,500 hits, and Cano has a strong shot to be the 2,501st at some point in 2018. Cano's still good, and he remains one of the most durable players of his era. So he's a strong bet to reach this milestone in the season to come.

Bartolo Colon and 250 wins

Needed to get there: 10 wins

Colon seems likely to crack the Texas rotation to start the season, but it's not certain how long he'll remain in that role. He's going into his age-45 campaign, and last season he put up a 6.48 ERA across 28 starts. There was some bad luck baked into those numbers, but at this stage it seems unlikely that Colon will be able to stick in a big-league rotation long enough to rack up 10 more wins. That said, Colon's been defying expectations for a while.

CC Sabathia and 250 wins

Needed to get there: 13 wins

The 37-year-old lefty is squarely in the middle of the Yankee rotation, so if healthy he'll get his turns. He's also coming off a highly effective 2017 season. Throw in that he's likely to receive strong run and bullpen support, and Sabathia has a shot at reaching this milestone in 2018. Last season he won 14 games.

Justin Verlander and 200 wins

Needed to get there: 12 wins

As you're aware, Verlander's still pitching at a high level. He's also a durable workhorse who's a part of perhaps the best roster in all of baseball. So long as he avoids injury, he should get the 12 wins he needs and then some. When he does, he'll become the 117th pitcher in MLB history to win 200 or more games.

Giancarlo Stanton and 300 home runs

Needed to get there: 33 home runs

The temptation is to think that Stanton, who mashed 59 homers a season ago, will blow past this mark with ease. Let's bear in mind, however, that he has a fairly substantial injury history. In fact, three times in the last five seasons he's fallen short of the 33 home runs he needs. If Stanton does get there in 2018, though, then he'll become just the 10th player to reach the 300 home run mark by his age-28 season.

Craig Kimbrel and 300 saves

Needed to get there: Nine saves

Kimbrel, after falling shy of his own lofty standards in 2015 and 2016, roared back to complete and utter dominance in 2017. Expect more of the same in 2018. On the saves front, only major injury can prevent him from reaching 300 early this coming season. If he matches last season's total of 35 saves, then Kimbrel will end the 2018 season tied for 16th place on the all-time saves list.

Joe Mauer and 2,000 hits

Needed to get there: 14 hits

Mauer, who soon turns 35, compiled 160 hits during the course of a productive 2017. He'll get to 2,000 with ease, obviously. Mauer will never play catcher again because of his unfortunate concussion issues, but it's worth remembering that he racked up 1,118 hits while at the position.

Ichiro and 10,000 at-bats

Needed to get there: 115 at-bats

For a while, it looked like Ichiro would not be playing in the majors in 2018. However, injuries led to a blessed reunion with the Mariners, and right now he's in line to be the primary half of a left field platoon (so long as his calf injury isn't serious). In other words, he's likely to reach 10,000 at-bats this season. Just 28 players have totaled 10,000 or more ABs in MLB, and let's not forget that Ichiro didn't make his stateside debut until he was 27 years old. Elsewhere, Ichiro is four triples shy of 100 for his career, but he didn't hit any triples in 196 ABs last season.

Terry Francona and 1,500 wins

Needed to get there: 17 wins

Francona's Indians are the heavy favorites to win the AL Central, and he's thoroughly secure in his employment. As such, Francona -- possibly within the first month of the season -- will become the just 24th manager in MLB history to win at least 1,500 games. Considering Francona has already won two World Series rings, he's going to wind up with a strong Hall of Fame case.

The Dodgers and six straight division titles

Since the dawn of the divisional era, just six teams have won five or more consecutive division titles. Last season, the Dodgers joined that select group. This season, they can win their sixth straight and join the 1995-2005 Braves and 1998-2006 Yankees as the lone team to pull that off. Dave Roberts' squad is the consensus pick to prevail in the NL West, so this one figures to happen.

Developing on all these fronts? Yes, developing.