This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, the ultimate daily sports gambling guide. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday afternoon here.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Rangers at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Texas Rangers -120 Bet Now

The Pick: Rangers (-110)

Key Trend: The Rangers are 5-2 in the last seven meetings.

If you've been reading the newsletter on days that I'm at the controls, you know I've been a huge supporter of the Rangers. Even after a tough loss to the White Sox on Tuesday, I'm still backing the lethal Rangers in this spot.

The Rangers have been victorious in three of their last four games, including cruising to a 5-2 win over the White Sox on Monday. Texas leads the majors in batting average (.273), hits (698) and RBIs (427). Over their last four games, the Rangers are averaging 6.5 runs-per-game and have scored at least six runs in two of those contests.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech has been solid this season at times, but we're going to prey on his inconsistency here. Kopech has a career 4.37 ERA vs. the Rangers throughout his career. The right-hander has also has struggled a little more at home this season, as he's tallied a 1-3 record to go along with a 3.83 ERA. Look for the Rangers to continue to thrive and top the White Sox in this spot.

💰 More MLB picks

Getty Images

Athletics at Guardians, 7:10 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

Latest Odds: Under 8 Bet Now

The Pick: Under 8 runs (-105) -- Fading the Guardians has been one of my favorite bets this season. While I'm not picking a side in this matchup, the under is definitely the play.

This is a battle between two of the more lackluster offenses in the entire league. The Athletics have scored the fewest runs in all of baseball while the Guardians have scored fourth-fewest runs in the league. On top of that, Oakland has the worst batting average (.222) in the majors and only have two of their regular players are hitting at least .250.

Both teams also rank near the bottom of the league in terms of the long ball department. The Guardians have slugged the fewest home runs (46) in all of baseball. In all likelihood, seven runs should give us a lot to play with here.

Key Trend: The under is 33-16-3 in the last 52 meetings in Cleveland.

Red Sox at Twins, 7:40 p.m. | TV: MLB.TV

The Pick: Garrett Whitlock Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-108) -- I've never been a huge supporter of under plays, especially when it comes to baseball. However, with Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock on the bump, I'm confident in taking the under on this strikeouts prop.

The right-hander has tallied five or fewer strikeouts in five of his seven outings this season. The most Ks he's registered in a game this season was seven, which he only reached on one occasion. The Twins have scored the eighth-most runs in the league. Minnesota should be able to put the ball in play often against Whitlock.

Key Trend: Whitlock has registered five or fewer strikeouts in five of his seven starts this season.